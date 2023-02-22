Man charged with possession of child pornography, tampering with evidence

Oxford, Miss. (WMC) - A man has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of tampering with physical evidence, according to Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan 24., investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) found on an email account.

During the investigation, it was found that the CSAM material was located at a location in Yalobusha County.

The Lafayette Sheriff’s Office then worked with the Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was issued for the residence in Yalobusha County, close to Highway 315, on February 15.

Investigators searched the residence and seized numerous computers and media storage devices, according to deputies.

Upon further investigation, 32-year-old Kristopher Allen Myers was arrested.

Myers was taken to the Yalobusha County Jail and was formally charged.

He was issued a $450,000 bond by Yalobusha County Justice Court Judge.

