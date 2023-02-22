Toy Truck Drive
IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

