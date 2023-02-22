First Alert to possible record high temperature today along with a few thunderstorms tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm front is bringing unseasonably warm temperatures to the Mid-South.

As a result, a new record high temperature will likely be set in Memphis.

The previous record high was set in 2017 at 76 degrees. The forecast high for Wednesday is 77.

The Mid-South will be near record warmth again Thursday.

Near Record Highs possible Wednesday and Thursday. Feb 22-23, 2023. (WMC)

Along with unseasonably warm temperatures, it will be also be windy Wednesday.

A WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for the entire Mid-South until 6 PM.

Gusts up to 45-50 mph during the afternoon over much of the Mid-South are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023 (WMC)

Tonight, a cold front will pass through the region bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Due to the unseasonably warm temperatures, its possible a few storms could be strong, but the good news for the Mid-South is that the low pressure system associated with the cold front is too far displaced to the Northwest for us to have a major issue.

Still, though, a few strong storms will be possible just ahead and along the front. Damaging winds will be the main threat and the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has reintroduced a MARGINAL RISK (Level 1/5) for the Mid South today for this reason.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023 (WMC)

Cool air will lag behind the front, resulting in another unseasonably warm day Thursday.

Cooler weather will finally filter in on Friday followed by rain chances for the weekend and gradually warmer temperatures.

7 Day forecast as of 8 AM CT Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023 (WMC)

