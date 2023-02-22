FedEx delivers critical aid to Turkey, Syria following deadly earthquakes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is stepping up once again to help a community devastated by a natural disaster.

FedEx has sent 230 metric tons of relief supplies to Turkey and Syria following two deadly earthquakes that killed at least 41,000 people earlier in February.

On those flights were tents, blankets, baby items, household supplies, and hygiene kits. FedEx also donated $100,000 to the Red Cross to help in the recovery efforts in Turkey.

“FedEx is committed to helping the many communities impacted by the earthquakes during this incredibly difficult time,” FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said. “We are inspired by the heroic work of first responders and humanitarian organizations and grateful to use our global network to donate flights, logistics support, and aid to advance recovery, rebuilding, and relief in the region.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.