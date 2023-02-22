FedEx delivers critical aid to Turkey, Syria following deadly earthquakes

Toy Truck Drive
Following two deadly earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria earlier in the month, FedEx announced that it has committed more than $1,000,000 worth of in-kind shipping toward relief efforts so far. This includes five FedEx MD-11 charters of dedicated relief from Dubai, UAE, to Istanbul, Turkey taking place from Feb. 17 to 21.(FedEx)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx is stepping up once again to help a community devastated by a natural disaster.

FedEx has sent 230 metric tons of relief supplies to Turkey and Syria following two deadly earthquakes that killed at least 41,000 people earlier in February.

On those flights were tents, blankets, baby items, household supplies, and hygiene kits. FedEx also donated $100,000 to the Red Cross to help in the recovery efforts in Turkey.

“FedEx is committed to helping the many communities impacted by the earthquakes during this incredibly difficult time,” FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said. “We are inspired by the heroic work of first responders and humanitarian organizations and grateful to use our global network to donate flights, logistics support, and aid to advance recovery, rebuilding, and relief in the region.”

