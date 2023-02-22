Toy Truck Drive
‘Fat Tuesday’ opens Downtown

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mardi Gras celebrations aren’t just a New Orleans thing. Memphians got to cut loose Downtown in one of the city’s newest hot spots Tuesday night.

“Fat Tuesday” has opened its doors on South Main, the first location of the New Orleans-based cocktail franchise in the Mid-South.

The owner told Action News Five the timing was perfect as party-goers celebrated in the streets.

“Every time I travel, whether it’s Vegas or New Orleans or Mexico, there’s always Fat Tuesday,” said Mowbray Rowand, Memphis native and owner of Fat Tuesday. “So Fat Tuesday just reminds me of vacation, and so I wanted people to get that. Because Memphis is a tourist location, too.

“So, we wanted to have that to remind you of some of the best memories, of the best vacation moments, and some of the best drinks, and I just wanted to capture just a small piece of that for Memphis, Tennessee, in our people here in my hometown.”

Mardi Gras, French for Fat Tuesday, is the celebratory carnival that leads up to the beginning of Lent, the season of fasting and repentance.

