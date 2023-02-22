Toy Truck Drive
Climate change is affecting agave crops, tequila

Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
Climate change may be coming for your margarita.
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - Wednesday is National Margarita Day and this year, it deserves special attention because the popular cocktail is being threatened by climate change.

The alcohol used in margaritas is generally tequila, and tequila comes from the agave plant.

Agave is drought-tolerant and can thrive in hot weather with little to no water. However, the crops are not tolerating the recent major weather whiplash from extreme drought to deadly storm deluges.

Climate change is also putting a strain on the agave plant’s vital pollinator: the bat.

Warming temperatures have become a growing concern for the Mexican long-nosed bat, a key species for authentic tequila.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

