4 victims in hospital after shootings, minutes apart, in Southeast Memphis

The scene on Outland Road.
The scene on Outland Road.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four victims are in the hospital after two separate shootings took place minutes apart in Southeast Memphis on Tuesday evening.

Memphis police say that at 6:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Outland Road, just south of Winchester Road.

There, one minor was found shot and transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He is now listed as stable, police say. The victim’s age has not been released.

Police now say two other victims were also transported from the scene to local area hospitals. They are both listed as stable.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

At 6:54 p.m., officers responded to a shooting about a mile away at the Exxon gas station on South Mendenhall Road, where one adult woman was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect(s) responsible are possibly occupying a silver Chrysler 200.

There is no indication that these cases are related at this time.

Those with information on either of these cases are asked to call 901-528-CASH.

The scene at the Exxon gas station located at the corner of South Mendenhall Road and East...
The scene at the Exxon gas station located at the corner of South Mendenhall Road and East Raines Road.(Action News 5)

