Windy and warmer conditions on the way!

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this afternoon. Winds will turn southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and windy with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 60s. Winds south at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be south at 15-25 mph. Showers will end Wednesday evening with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. Lows drop into the low to mid 40s. Clouds will linger on Friday with a stray shower will be possible. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and a chance for showers both days. Highs will top out in the 50s on Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday.

