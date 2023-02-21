Whitehaven mass shooting investigation continues after shooter’s alleged accomplice turns himself in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man responsible for shooting 11 people at a Whitehaven club is still on the run.

Early Monday morning, we learned the gunman’s alleged accomplice turned himself in.

21-year-old Julius Freeman admitted to driving the gunman to the Live Entertainment Lounge on Shelby Drive early Sunday morning.

Freeman then allegedly opened the trunk of the car and handed a rifle to the gunman, who then fired 27 times into a crowd.

One person was pronounced dead near the scene, and as of Monday, five victims were still at Regional One Health (ROH) in critical condition.

“Obviously, it’s a horrendous action,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

We’re unsure if Freeman gave police the name of the gunman; it’s not mentioned in the affidavit.

“It looks like young people at the club got into a fight, and unfortunately too many young people are carrying guns,” Strickland said. “Where it was 25 years ago when young people would fight with fists, now they fight with guns.”

According to the affidavit, Julius Freeman turned himself in at the MPD Ridgeway Station in Memphis.

He was joined by Jaquan Freeman, and there’s been no word from police on if the two are related and/or if Jaquan Freeman is facing charges because at this point he isn’t.

Chief CJ Davis was not available to comment on the weekend’s mass shooting.

In a year that has already been so violent for the Bluff City, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland gave this reaction.

“I’m just tired,” he said. “I’m tired of the violent crime.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

Memphis Police have released pictures of the persons of interest, one of them you can see is Freeman.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call Memphis Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.