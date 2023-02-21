What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events coming up Saturday, February 25.

The first is the 2023 Unity in the Community Public Safety 7P’s Summit being put on by Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell Jr. at Holy Nation Church of Memphis from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Also on Saturday, the Shelby County Board of Commissioners and the Legislative Black Caucus is hosting a Black History Conversation at Pursuit of God Church at noon. Participants will comprise of black female elected and appointed officials and female millennials with aspirations of being an elected or appointed official.

Catch Andrew and Telisa every Tuesday at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

