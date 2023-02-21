Warming trend continues, thunderstorms arrive tomorrow afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clouds will stick around all day and a stray shower will be possible. However, most of the area will remain dry today. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon. Low temperatures will only drop to the lower 60s tonight and winds will kick up to around 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated shower, a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and windy with a South wind at 15 to 20 MPH along with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will start off mostly dry, but showers and thunderstorms will develop late by 3 pm and continue until late that night. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 50, and lows in the lower 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

