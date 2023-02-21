Tennessee Quit Week highlights resources to stop smoking or vaping

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is Tennessee Quit Week, an initiative for the Tennessee Department of Health to encourage people to quit using tobacco and vaping products.

Nurse Practitioner Regina Goulder with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the long-term risks of using tobacco and vaping products and the free resources available for those looking to nix the habit.

You can also call the Tennessee Tobacco Quit Line, 1-800-QUIT-NOW.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

