Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee proposal would end sales tax on diapers, wipes, baby formula

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are discussing a bill that would end the sales tax on diapers and baby formula.

Senate Bill 529 would make caring for infants and toddlers more affordable for new parents.

Republican Senator Ferrell Haile says Tennesseans should be aware of some distinctions in the bill’s coverage.

“This is meant for infants. This does not apply to products for older toddlers, like pull-up diapers, nor for senior diapers. So just FYI on that information,” he said.

Tennessee Republicans say legislation like this is essential to becoming a true pro-life state.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Julius Freeman
Man arrested after shooting in Whitehaven leaving 10 injured, 1 dead
Sig Sauer handgun
Tenn. bill would allow law enforcement to carry gun while under influence
Jovan Jackson (L) and Montez Carr (R)
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond

Latest News

55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown at The Beauty Shop on Saturday morning.
Friends and family mourn the loss of Beauty Shop employee killed in Midtown shooting
A Tennessee bill was proposed to the House subcommittee, that would lower the minimum age...
TN House Bill would lower age requirement to carry handgun
Books
Arkansas bill would make it easier to ban books, hold librianans criminally liable
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization