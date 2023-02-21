Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee is currently voting on eight bills that could affect the legal status of cannabis in the state. Three bills in particular would directly affect cannabis legislation for the average Tennesseean.

Senate Bill 1072 would decriminalize the possession of certain amounts of marijuana. According to the bill, this could save local governments up to $15 million a year on incarceration costs.

Senate Bill 1461 would enact the “Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act,” which would establish a medical cannabis program and would authorize access to medical cannabis on a regulated basis for patients with qualifying medical conditions. If passed, sales of medical cannabis would begin July 1, 2024.

Senate Bill 378 would regulate the production and sale of hemp-derived cannabinoids, including delta-8 and delta-10 products. This would also make the sale of hemp-derived cannabinoids illegal for those under 21. Based on the General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee research, the market in this state, to which this legislation applies, is valued to exceed $200,000,000.

Action News 5 will provide updates once the voting is finalized.

