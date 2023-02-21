Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization

(Source: CNN/file (custom credit) | Source: CNN/file)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate Judiciary Committee is currently voting on eight bills that could affect the legal status of cannabis in the state. Three bills in particular would directly affect cannabis legislation for the average Tennesseean.

Senate Bill 1072 would decriminalize the possession of certain amounts of marijuana. According to the bill, this could save local governments up to $15 million a year on incarceration costs.

Senate Bill 1461 would enact the “Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act,” which would establish a medical cannabis program and would authorize access to medical cannabis on a regulated basis for patients with qualifying medical conditions. If passed, sales of medical cannabis would begin July 1, 2024.

Senate Bill 378 would regulate the production and sale of hemp-derived cannabinoids, including delta-8 and delta-10 products. This would also make the sale of hemp-derived cannabinoids illegal for those under 21. Based on the General Assembly’s Fiscal Review Committee research, the market in this state, to which this legislation applies, is valued to exceed $200,000,000.

Action News 5 will provide updates once the voting is finalized.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Julius Freeman
Man arrested after shooting in Whitehaven leaving 10 injured, 1 dead
Sig Sauer handgun
Tenn. bill would allow law enforcement to carry gun while under influence
Jovan Jackson (L) and Montez Carr (R)
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond

Latest News

Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Bonds set for men charged in deadly shooting at Whitehaven nightclub
A cold front will allow temperatures to warm up and winds will be strong at times overnight and...
Sagay's Tuesday midday First Alert Forecast 2/21/23
CJ Davis comments on Tyre Nichols' death investigation
City leaders, MPD address Memphis City Council
Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD