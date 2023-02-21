Multi-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash on Interstate 40 is causing traffic delays for drivers Tuesday morning.

Memphis Police Dispatch says there are three cars involved in the crash near Watkins Street.

It was reported at 7:28 a.m.

Traffic on I-40 at Watkins Street (TDOT)

A westbound left lane is blocked. A disabled, smoking car is also causing traffic.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

We are working to get more information.

