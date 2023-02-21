Memphis Showboats select 10 players in USFL college draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Showboats selected 10 players in Tuesday’s first-ever USFL college draft.

The Showboats’ first pick came from right down the road, with Ole Miss offensive tackle Mason Brooks getting selected in the first round with pick 4.

Their next pick also came from Mississippi, with Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden being selected in the 2nd round.

The Showboats’ 10 picks are:

Mason Brooks, OT | Ole Miss | Round 1

Isaiah Bolden, CB | Jackson State | Round 2

Brevin Allen, DE | Campbell | Round 3

Benny Sapp III, DB | Northern Iowa | Round 4

Michael Ezeike, TE | UCLA | Round 5

Jerome Carvin, OL | Tennessee | Round 6

Nehemiah Shelton, CB | San Jose State | Round 7

Trea Shropshire, WR | UAB | Round 8

Silas Dzansi, OL | Virginia Tech | Round 9

Antonio Fletcher, S | Southern Illinois | Round 10

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.