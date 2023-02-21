Friends and family mourn the loss of Beauty Shop employee killed in Midtown shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and family mourn the loss of 55-year-old Shea Grauer, who was shot and killed in Midtown Saturday morning.

Graur was a well-known bartender and worked at The Beauty Shop for nearly 20 years.

On Wednesday, the owners put out a tribute to their beloved employee.

Memphis police say Grauer was the victim in the shooting near Belvedere Park early Saturday morning.

“We want people to know he was an exceptional human,” said Paige Grauer-Taylor, who was Shea’s older sister. “He was kind, he had a generous heart, he was devoted to friends and family and he was so loved.”

The family told Action News 5 Grauer called his wife to say he was walking to his car to head home for the night. But Grauer never made it to his vehicle. When police found him, they say the only thing missing was his wallet.

“There are people out there who have no value on life and think they can just walk up to someone and just shoot them,” Grauer-Taylor said in a phone interview. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Last weekend’s senseless tragedy marks the second time heartache has visited the family in less than one year. Shea’s youngest brother Beau, was shot and killed during a home invasion last July.

“We’re still reeling from the loss of our youngest brother, Beau,” said Gauer-Taylor. “Now we are absolutely gutted by what happened to Shea this past weekend.”

Grauer-Taylor, who now calls Texas home, said crime in the City of Memphis has gotten out of hand—and wants something to change.

“I may be in Texas but I’m not isolated from what’s been happening in the city,” said Grauer-Taylor. “Our family has been gutted and it doesn’t make sense, The city needs to do better. They both should be here.”

Action News 5 spoke with Mayor Jim Strickland about this recent crime. He told our newsroom that it’s a problem that he believes stems from “the revolving door at 201 Poplar.”

Memphis police have been seeking surveillance video from Shea’s murder. At this time, there are no known suspects.

