Doctor shares signs of poor hydration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Recent findings from the National Institutes of Health show that poor hydration may be linked to early aging, chronic disease, and being biologically older than your chronological age.

Dr. Mahmud Kara joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about why he believes water is the most worrisome deficiency of our time.

He also shared the signs of poor hydration.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.