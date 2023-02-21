Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Could the Mississippi River be impacted by train derailment in Ohio?

By Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, have been worried about air and water quality for more than two weeks after a train carrying deadly chemicals derailed, releasing harmful chemicals into the air.

Dangerous chemicals spilled into the air and waterways ― like the Ohio River. Its basin runs into the Mighty Mississippi River.

The Environmental Protection Agency says water in Ohio is safe even though residents say they’ve found dead fish near waterways.

We’ve had several viewers reach out to Action News 5 to see if the Mississippi River and our drinking water could be impacted by the trail derailment in Ohio, so we took your concerns to an expert.

“The Mississippi is so massive in volume that the dilution will help a whole lot,” said Dr. Brian Waldron, Director of Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research at the University of Memphis.

Dr. Waldron says we won’t be impacted and our drinking water is safe.

“Our research on the chemistry of our groundwater near the Mississippi River does not match that of the Mississippi River,” said Dr. Waldron. “The Memphis Aquifer, where we got our water from, doesn’t match the Mississippi River, which means that we don’t see a connection between the two.”

Dr. Waldron also says Shelby County Emergency Management has plans in place if a disaster like what happened in Ohio happens here.

Officials in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky reopened their Ohio River water intakes Monday after none of the chemicals from the train derailment were detected downriver.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
MPD searching for 3 persons of interest after double shootings in Whitehaven that killed 1, injured 10
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting
Police say the victim, who has not been positively identified, was likely a handyman who had...
Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say

Latest News

Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond
55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown at The Beauty Shop on Saturday morning.
Friends and family mourn the loss of Beauty Shop employee killed in Midtown shooting
Could the Mississippi River be impacted by train derailment in Ohio?
Could the Mississippi River be impacted by train derailment in Ohio?
Applications for Shelby County summer employment program to close Friday