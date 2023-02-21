Toy Truck Drive
City leaders, MPD address Memphis City Council

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis will address the Memphis City Council on Tuesday morning.

Davis and City Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink will provide an update on the internal investigation of the Tyre Nichols case.

There will be a presentation from MPD on monthly crime statistics, response times improvement plans, motor vehicle thefts, and Liberty Park security.

Also, there will be a presentation and discussion on MPD’s vehicle storage and impound lot.

