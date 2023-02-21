City leaders, MPD address Memphis City Council

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis will address the Memphis City Council on Tuesday morning.

Davis and City Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink will provide an update on the internal investigation of the Tyre Nichols case.

There will be a presentation from MPD on monthly crime statistics, response times improvement plans, motor vehicle thefts, and Liberty Park security.

Also, there will be a presentation and discussion on MPD’s vehicle storage and impound lot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.