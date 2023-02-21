Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Bonds set for men charged in deadly shooting at Whitehaven nightclub

Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman
Ladarius Marion and Julius Freeman(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bonds were set for the two men facing multiple charges in the deadly mass shooting at Live Entertainment Lounge in Whitehaven on February Sunday 19. A third suspect remains at large.

Ladarius Marion, 21, and Julius Freeman, 21, both remain in Shelby County jail for the incident. Shelby County investigators said 11 people were shot. One person died and five people remain in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Marion is charged with nearly a dozen charges, including second-degree murder. He is being held on an $800,000 bond. His attorney Leslie Ballin said he cannot afford that.

“This was a situation from what reports I’ve read and from what I’ve heard in the streets is that there were a lot of guns at this nightclub,” said Ballin. “That there were a lot of gunshots at this nightclub. Hopefully from our side, this will be on camera and will help exonerate my client.”

Freeman is also facing nearly a dozen charges including facilitation to commit second-degree murder. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

In court, Freeman’s mother said he plans to post bond at his bond hearing on Feb. 22.

Marion is due back in court Thursday for a bond hearing, where his attorney plans to request the judge to lower his bond amount.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Julius Freeman
Man arrested after shooting in Whitehaven leaving 10 injured, 1 dead
Sig Sauer handgun
Tenn. bill would allow law enforcement to carry gun while under influence
Jovan Jackson (L) and Montez Carr (R)
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Latest News

A cold front will allow temperatures to warm up and winds will be strong at times overnight and...
Sagay's Tuesday midday First Alert Forecast 2/21/23
CJ Davis comments on Tyre Nichols' death investigation
City leaders, MPD address Memphis City Council
Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
Owner caught man stealing clothes, says MPD
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Tuesday Morning Weather 2/21