Bonds set for men charged in deadly shooting at Whitehaven nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Bonds were set for the two men facing multiple charges in the deadly mass shooting at Live Entertainment Lounge in Whitehaven on February Sunday 19. A third suspect remains at large.

Ladarius Marion, 21, and Julius Freeman, 21, both remain in Shelby County jail for the incident. Shelby County investigators said 11 people were shot. One person died and five people remain in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Marion is charged with nearly a dozen charges, including second-degree murder. He is being held on an $800,000 bond. His attorney Leslie Ballin said he cannot afford that.

“This was a situation from what reports I’ve read and from what I’ve heard in the streets is that there were a lot of guns at this nightclub,” said Ballin. “That there were a lot of gunshots at this nightclub. Hopefully from our side, this will be on camera and will help exonerate my client.”

Freeman is also facing nearly a dozen charges including facilitation to commit second-degree murder. He is being held on a $150,000 bond.

In court, Freeman’s mother said he plans to post bond at his bond hearing on Feb. 22.

Marion is due back in court Thursday for a bond hearing, where his attorney plans to request the judge to lower his bond amount.

