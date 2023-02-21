Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Arkansas bill would make it easier to ban books, hold librianans criminally liable

Books
Books(WHSV)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill proposed to make it easier to ban books in Arkansas will be presented in front of the State Senate on Tuesday evening.

Senate Bill 81 redefines obscenity laws and would hold librarians criminally liable.

According to the bill, It would allow library staff to be criminalized for giving out obscene materials to kids.

“Parents and other people have questions about material in the library and right now that appeal ends within a bureaucracy with appointed people,” said State Senator Dan Sullivan, R-District 20.

The proposed bill would also require school districts and public libraries to have a written policy for selecting and removing materials.

“It just seems really intrusive to be coming in with this kind of a legislation that just implies that they’re not doing their job well,” said Clint Schneckloth a Fayetteville parent.

The bill would also allow parents or guardians to be able to see all the books their child checked out of a library.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Julius Freeman
Man arrested after shooting in Whitehaven leaving 10 injured, 1 dead
Sig Sauer handgun
Tenn. bill would allow law enforcement to carry gun while under influence
Jovan Jackson (L) and Montez Carr (R)
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another
Miguel Andrade, 15
Teen charged with murder of Memphis pastor out on bond

Latest News

55-year-old Shea Grauer (left) was killed in Midtown at The Beauty Shop on Saturday morning.
Friends and family mourn the loss of Beauty Shop employee killed in Midtown shooting
A Tennessee bill was proposed to the House subcommittee, that would lower the minimum age...
TN House Bill would lower age requirement to carry handgun
Tennessee proposal would end sales tax on diapers, wipes, baby formula
Tennessee Judiciary Committee votes on legislation for medical cannabis, delta-8, decriminalization