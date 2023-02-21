Arkansas bill would make it easier to ban books, hold librianans criminally liable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bill proposed to make it easier to ban books in Arkansas will be presented in front of the State Senate on Tuesday evening.

Senate Bill 81 redefines obscenity laws and would hold librarians criminally liable.

According to the bill, It would allow library staff to be criminalized for giving out obscene materials to kids.

“Parents and other people have questions about material in the library and right now that appeal ends within a bureaucracy with appointed people,” said State Senator Dan Sullivan, R-District 20.

The proposed bill would also require school districts and public libraries to have a written policy for selecting and removing materials.

“It just seems really intrusive to be coming in with this kind of a legislation that just implies that they’re not doing their job well,” said Clint Schneckloth a Fayetteville parent.

The bill would also allow parents or guardians to be able to see all the books their child checked out of a library.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.