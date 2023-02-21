Toy Truck Drive
Applications for Shelby County summer employment program to close Friday

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Applications for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ Summer Work Experience will close Friday.

The 5th annual program offers 18-24-year-olds the opportunity to work within Shelby County full-time for $15 per hour, according to Deputy Administrator of Office of Education and Youth Services, Reginald Milton.

“When I was 18 or 24 years old, I had not idea what I wanted to do with my life,” Milton said. “This is an opportunity to bring these young people in, give them the experience they normally would not have, give them a good pay, and also allow them to network with these department heads.”

The program will take place during June and July, allowing young adults to work in several county departments including social services, public health, emergency management, or government administration.

“From the past, it’s always been people who have been happy to be a part of this. In fact, we have employees who were a part of the summer work experience who are now employees here,” Milton said.

Those that are interested can apply on the county’s website.

