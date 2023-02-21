Another warm start to the week followed by another round of mid-week rain and thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds and unseasonably warm temperatures are once again in place to start the week ahead of another mid-week cold front that will usher in our next round of rain. This will be followed by a somewhat unsettled pattern that will keep clouds and rain chances in place well into the weekend and the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light Southwest wind, and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and windy with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with overnight lows only falling into the lower 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 50, and lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 50s, and lows near 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

