2nd man charged in deadly Whitehaven shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second person of interest has been arrested and charged in the deadly Whitehaven shootings that left one dead and 10 injured over the weekend.
On Sunday, an arrest warrant was issued for Ladarius Marion, 21, on charges of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and five counts of employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.
He was arrested Monday. There is no bond information at this time.
The first person of interest, Julius Freeman, turned himself in to police on Sunday.
Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a white sedan believed to be involved.
This is an ongoing investigation.
