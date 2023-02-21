2nd man charged in deadly Whitehaven shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second person of interest has been arrested and charged in the deadly Whitehaven shootings that left one dead and 10 injured over the weekend.

On Sunday, an arrest warrant was issued for Ladarius Marion, 21, on charges of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and five counts of employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

He was arrested Monday. There is no bond information at this time.

Investigators are still looking for this vehicle.

Please call Homicide at 901-636-3300 or Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/6KU4jNe3is — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 20, 2023

The first person of interest, Julius Freeman, turned himself in to police on Sunday.

Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a white sedan believed to be involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police say the three men pictured are persons of interest in the deadly double shooting that began at Live Lounge in Whitehaven. Ladarius Marion (left) and Julius Freeman (middle left) are both in custody. (Memphis Police Department)

