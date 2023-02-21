Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2nd man charged in deadly Whitehaven shootings

Ladarius Marion
Ladarius Marion(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A second person of interest has been arrested and charged in the deadly Whitehaven shootings that left one dead and 10 injured over the weekend.

On Sunday, an arrest warrant was issued for Ladarius Marion, 21, on charges of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder, and five counts of employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.

He was arrested Monday. There is no bond information at this time.

The first person of interest, Julius Freeman, turned himself in to police on Sunday.

Police are still looking for a third person of interest and a white sedan believed to be involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police say the three men pictured are persons of interest in the deadly double shooting that...
Police say the three men pictured are persons of interest in the deadly double shooting that began at Live Lounge in Whitehaven. Ladarius Marion (left) and Julius Freeman (middle left) are both in custody.(Memphis Police Department)

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
MPD searching for 3 persons of interest after double shootings in Whitehaven that killed 1, injured 10
Police say the victim, who has not been positively identified, was likely a handyman who had...
Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say

Latest News

Applications for Shelby County summer employment program to close Friday
Man involved in Whitehaven shooting turned himself in to police
Whitehaven mass shooting investigation continues after shooter’s alleged accomplice turns himself in
Longtime employee at Beauty Shop shot and killed in Midtown
Longtime employee at Beauty Shop shot and killed in Midtown
Monday evening weather update
Monday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 20, 2023