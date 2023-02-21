2023 Memphis football schedule revealed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 University of Memphis football schedule was announced Tuesday.

The Tigers will open their season at home when they welcome Bethune-Cookman to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Their in-conference schedule starts two weeks later when they host Navy.

This year’s schedule also includes a game against SEC foe Missouri, which will be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center.

Memphis will also welcome Boise State to town just a week later, which will mark the first time the schools have ever played.

The full schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Arkansas State

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Navy*

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Missouri (St. Louis, Mo.)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Boise State

Friday, Oct. 13 – Tulane*

Saturday, Oct. 21 – at UAB*

Saturday, Oct. 28 – at North Texas*

Saturday, Nov. 4 – USF*

Saturday, Nov. 11 – at Charlotte*

Saturday, Nov. 18 – SMU*

Friday, Nov. 24 or Saturday, Nov. 25 – at Temple*

The American conference championship will be held on Saturday, September 2, should Memphis make it.

Kickoff times and TV schedules will be announced at a later time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.