Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

2023 Memphis football schedule revealed

Memphis running back Jevyon Ducker (8) takes a hand off from quarterback Seth Henigan (5) as he...
Memphis running back Jevyon Ducker (8) takes a hand off from quarterback Seth Henigan (5) as he runs for short gain against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2023 University of Memphis football schedule was announced Tuesday.

The Tigers will open their season at home when they welcome Bethune-Cookman to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Their in-conference schedule starts two weeks later when they host Navy.

This year’s schedule also includes a game against SEC foe Missouri, which will be played in St. Louis at The Dome at America’s Center.

Memphis will also welcome Boise State to town just a week later, which will mark the first time the schools have ever played.

The full schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 2 – Bethune-Cookman

Saturday, Sept. 9 – at Arkansas State

Thursday, Sept. 14 – Navy*

Saturday, Sept. 23 – vs. Missouri (St. Louis, Mo.)

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Boise State

Friday, Oct. 13 – Tulane*

Saturday, Oct. 21 – at UAB*

Saturday, Oct. 28 – at North Texas*

Saturday, Nov. 4 – USF*

Saturday, Nov. 11 – at Charlotte*

Saturday, Nov. 18 – SMU*

Friday, Nov. 24 or Saturday, Nov. 25 – at Temple*

The American conference championship will be held on Saturday, September 2, should Memphis make it.

Kickoff times and TV schedules will be announced at a later time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Julius Freeman
Man arrested after shooting in Whitehaven leaving 10 injured, 1 dead
Sig Sauer handgun
Tenn. bill would allow law enforcement to carry gun while under influence
Jovan Jackson (L) and Montez Carr (R)
3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another
Police say two adults and a child were killed this morning in a shooting in Union County.
Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in NJ; shooter believed among dead

Latest News

Memphis Tigers
Shorthanded Tigers Fall at No. 2 Houston
Memphis Tigers
Tigers top UCF in final seconds
Memphis Tigers
Memphis completes season sweep of Temple with 86-77 win
Memphis Tigers
Memphis women’s basketball beats UCF in overtime 50-48