Warming trend this week & more storms Wednesday

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:35 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s mostly dry and cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Even with clouds, high temperatures will climb to the upper 60s to lower 70s with a breezy southwest wind. Low temperatures will dip in to mid 50s tonight.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s and a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be dry with more sunshine along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will move back in on Friday and a stray shower will be possible. Highs will be down to the mid 50s Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and a chance for showers both days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

