Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Visitor accidentally knocks over, shatters $42,000 Jeff Koons sculpture at art exhibit

Another guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered. (Source: Miami Artist Stephen Gamson/@gamsonart/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) – A sculpture worth $42,000 from renowned artist Jeff Koons was accidentally knocked over and shattered to pieces Thursday at an art exhibit in Miami.

Bel-Air Fine Art was displaying the piece at Art Wynwood, a contemporary art fair in Miami.

A guest captured video of a stunned crowd moments after the sculpture was shattered. The video was posted to Instagram, along with the caption, in part: “This woman knocked it over. I actually witnessed the whole thing. It shattered into a thousand pieces. One of the most crazy things I’ve ever seen.”

The 2021 piece titled “Balloon Dog (Blue)” was valued at about $42,000. It was made of...
The 2021 piece titled “Balloon Dog (Blue)” was valued at about $42,000. It was made of porcelain and measured 40 x 48 x 16 cm – a little more than 1 foot tall.(Bel-Air Fine Art)

The art gallery confirmed in a statement to CNN that an unnamed art collector visiting the booth accidentally kicked the pedestal holding the sculpture during the fair’s opening cocktail hour Thursday evening, causing the sculpture to fall to the ground.

The 2021 piece titled “Balloon Dog (Blue)” was valued at about $42,000. It was made of porcelain and measured 40 x 48 x 16 cm – a little more than 1 foot tall.

According to the art gallery, the piece was one of 799 made.

The art gallery described Koons as “without question one of the most important living artists,” known for his sculptures that resemble balloon animals.

Koons was born in 1955 in York, Pennsylvania and emerged as a prominent artist in the 1980s. His works have fetched astronomical sums at auction, including his “Rabbit” sculpture that sold for $91 million in 2019 and his “Balloon Dog (Orange)” sculpture that sold for $58.4 million.

As for the shattered “Balloon Dog (Blue)” sculpture, the gallery said the broken pieces were placed in a box, waiting to be evaluated by an insurance expert. Bel-Air Fine Arts said that some art collectors have offered to purchase the broken pieces.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
MPD searching for 3 persons of interest after double shootings in Whitehaven that killed 1, injured 10
Police say the victim, who has not been positively identified, was likely a handyman who had...
Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
10 injured, 1 dead in shooting in Whitehaven
10 injured, 1 dead in shooting in Whitehaven
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
‘Unbelievable’: Olive Branch native wins longest Daytona 500 ever
Riverside Drive will be closed for the continued contruction on Tom Lee Park from Feb. 22...
Riverside Drive will close until July for construction on Tom Lee Park