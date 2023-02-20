Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

‘Unbelievable’: Olive Branch native wins longest Daytona 500 ever

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race...
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. is the 2023 Daytona 500 champion.

Stenhouse, from Olive Branch, won the milestone race on Sunday in double overtime and under caution.

The race went a dozen laps more than usual, and in the end it was Stenhouse taking the checkered flag.

The extra laps made it the longest Daytona 500 in history.

His father says he couldn’t be more proud of his son.

“It was just unbelievable. I mean, I can’t even put it into words because he has worked so hard to get to this point and me and my family and JTG (Daughtery Racing), they’ve been behind him and its been just a big team effort,” Ricky Stenhouse Sr. said.

Stenhouse Sr. says he and his family are taking the time to go to Disneyland to celebrate.

But the long grind of the NASCAR season continues when Stenhouse competes next weekend in California.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
MPD searching for 3 persons of interest after double shootings in Whitehaven that killed 1, injured 10
Police say the victim, who has not been positively identified, was likely a handyman who had...
Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say

Latest News

10 injured, 1 dead in shooting in Whitehaven
10 injured, 1 dead in shooting in Whitehaven
Riverside Drive will be closed for the continued contruction on Tom Lee Park from Feb. 22...
Riverside Drive will close until July for construction on Tom Lee Park
A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in...
8 severed cow heads found in Haywood County dumpster
A Collierville shelter believes this pooch looks like famous actor Paul Rudd.
Famous Collierville shelter pup with same facial expressions as Paul Rudd finds his ‘furever’ home