Saint Francis NICU babies dressed for Mardi Gras

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis created a Mardi Gras experience for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

On Feb. 20 the nurses created a festive Mardi Gras-themed backdrop and props to show off the newborns.

This was the first time Saint Francis dressed the babies up for Mardi Gras. They plan to continue this for the holidays to come.

Nurses say parents were excited to have their babies treated to a photoshoot.

“The birth of a baby is already a memorable time for families, but we wanted to add to the experience by giving parents the chance to get some special photos that will serve as a keepsake and fun, sweet memory,” said Kerry Thompson, NICU nurse at Saint Francis who helped choose props and created the background for the photo shoot.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.