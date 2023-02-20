Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Roller coaster ride with temperatures and rain chances through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with temperatures in the 60s through evening. Winds will gradually subside.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s and a Southwest wind at 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers are possible early in the day in north MS. Winds will turn northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s Tuesday night.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain or thunderstorms late in the day into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. Lows drop into the low to mid 40s. Clouds will linger on Friday with a stray shower will be possible. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and a chance for showers both days. Highs will top out in the 50s on Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
MPD searching for 3 persons of interest after double shootings in Whitehaven that killed 1, injured 10
Police say the victim, who has not been positively identified, was likely a handyman who had...
Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say

Latest News

A cold front will bring rain and storms Wednesday
Near record warmth midweek & tracking the potential of strong storms
A cold front will bring rain and storms Wednesday
Sagay's Monday First Alert Forecast 2/20/23
BB
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Monday Morning Weather 2/20
BB
Warming trend this week & more storms Wednesday