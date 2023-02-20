Roller coaster ride with temperatures and rain chances through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Cloudy with temperatures in the 60s through evening. Winds will gradually subside.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s and a Southwest wind at 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers are possible early in the day in north MS. Winds will turn northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will only drop into the low 60s Tuesday night.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain or thunderstorms late in the day into the evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be dry with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid 70s. Lows drop into the low to mid 40s. Clouds will linger on Friday with a stray shower will be possible. Highs will only reach the mid 50s.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and a chance for showers both days. Highs will top out in the 50s on Saturday and mid to upper 60s Sunday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

