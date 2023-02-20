Riverside Drive will close until July for construction on Tom Lee Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis River Parks Partnership has announced that Riverside Drive will be closed to through traffic from Georgia Avenue to Union Avenue beginning on Feb. 22 and lasting through July 1.

The closure will allow for construction on crosswalks to Tom Lee Park as well as for the anticipated Memphis in May festivals, according to Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Access will be maintained to the South Bluffs gate on Riverside Drive and to Beale Street Landing for cruise docking services.

When Riverside Drive reopens, the closure will move from Union Avenue to Beale Street.

