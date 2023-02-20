Toy Truck Drive
Over 40K MSCS students faced truancy during 2021-22 school year

MSCS
MSCS(WMC)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Memphis Shelby County School District, 40,000 MSCS students faced truancy during the 2021 to 2022 school year.

A student can face truancy after at least five absences, according to MSCS.

When Action News 5 asked how many of those students are in truancy intervention programs, the district told us, “there is no truancy intervention program.”

Instead, the district says a parent-student attendance plan is set by review teams at both the school and district level.

