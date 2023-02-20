Near record warmth midweek & tracking the potential of strong storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will stay mainly cloudy & breezy today but a strong southerly flow will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days and a cold front will bring rain and storms on Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s and a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with lows with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the upper 60s, and lows in the lower 60s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be dry with more sunshine along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Clouds will move back in on Friday and a stray shower will be possible. Highs will be down to the mid 50s Friday.

WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and a chance for showers both days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

