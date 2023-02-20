MPD still searching for suspects in 2021 shooting that killed 2 teens, injured 2 other children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding who was responsible for the deadly shooting that left two teenage girls dead in December of 2021.

According to police, at 9:38 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2021, two teen girls, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, were fatally shot from inside their car at the Marathon gas station on Elvis Presley Boulevard. Two other victims, a 16-year-old girl and a 10-month-old baby boy, were transported to the hospital in critical condition but survived, police say.

The victims were sitting inside a car at the gas pumps when a black Nissan Altima drove up next to them and fired multiple shots into their car, according to police. The car then traveled eastbound on Timothy Drive and was recovered nearby a short time later.

Investigators need help in determining who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting. No arrests have been made, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Those with information about this case are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

