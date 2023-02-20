Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Alligator living with tape around its mouth freed and relocated

Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.
Georgie has been living with its mouth taped since December.(Amber Lock / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (Gray News) – An alligator that has been living with its mouth taped shut since December was finally relocated this week after several attempts to trap it.

Amber Lock sounded the alarm on Facebook in January, posting photos of the alligator and its taped snout.

Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced retention pond.

She said a trapper had come out but didn’t finish the job.

“After multiple calls to Florida Fish and Wildlife and Hillsborough County, Florida Government over the past month, the gator is STILL being tortured and nobody has come to rescue it,” she wrote in her plea on Facebook.

Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced...
Lock said neighbors noticed the tape in December when the alligator had been living in a fenced retention pond.(Amber Lock / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

Trappers successfully coaxed the female alligator, dubbed Georgie, out of the retention pond this week.

She was relocated to Gatorama, an animal park and alligator farm in Palmdale.

“She is doing well so far and will be offered a feeding as soon as the day warms up,” Gatorama General Manager Ben Register said in a statement Friday. “Even though she probably won’t eat for a few days due to the stress of being moved and the ordeal she been through.”

Register said Georgie will have her own pond, away from larger groups of alligators, so she won’t have to compete for food or territory until she is bigger and stronger.

Gatorama is home to many relocated nuisance alligators, which would otherwise have to be killed.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation, released nuisance alligators often try to return to their capture site.

They also can’t be released into more remote areas, where existing alligator populations have established territories and social structures, which would likely lead to fighting and possibly death.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
MPD searching for 3 persons of interest after double shootings in Whitehaven that killed 1, injured 10
Police say the victim, who has not been positively identified, was likely a handyman who had...
Dismembered body left for 3 months in suspect’s backyard, police say

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
The government agency responsible for tracking down contaminated peanut butter and defective...
FDA’s own reputation could be restraining its misinformation fight
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
‘Absurd censorship’: Readers upset by changes to classic Roald Dahl books
Quanisha Manago was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to...
Woman had $180K worth of cocaine shipped to home, sheriff says