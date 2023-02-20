3 teens arrested for stealing vehicle, attempting another

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teens were arrested for stealing a vehicle and other crimes in East Memphis.

Officers were first notified of a stolen Infiniti in the area of Poplar Avenue and Erin Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers later found the vehicle at Huey’s on Poplar Avenue, and say they saw a 17-year-old attempting to steal a different Infiniti in the parking lot.

Police say the 17-year-old had broken into the sunroof and was attempting to program a key for it.

Before this incident, four vehicles had been broken into at a nearby shopping center and $200 in cash had been stolen.

The teen ran away upon seeing the officers arrive at the scene, and got into the first Infiniti, which was driven away from the scene, according to the police report.

Police say the vehicle crashed into a Honda and hit a dumpster while trying to escape police.

After the crash, five people got out of the car and fled the scene.

Three suspects were taken into custody.

A 17-year-old was found in a shed behind a home on William Arnold Road. Officers found a Glock that was left behind, as well as over $700 in cash and a window punch. The gun was reported stolen out of Nashville.

The teen is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft of property under $1,000, possession of a handgun by a juvenile, possession of burglary tools and evading on foot.

Jovan Jackson, 19, was taken into custody near Independent Bank on Poplar Avenue. Police say he was one of the passengers in the stolen Infiniti.

Jackson is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a child, evading arrest on foot, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Montez Carr, 18, was found in a dumpster on Mt Moriah Road. Police say Carr was the driver of the stolen Infiniti.

Officers also located an orange backpack along Poplar Avenue which contained a vehicle fob programmer, Carr’s ID, an iPhone, a bag of ammunition and a bag of quarters.

Carr is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, evading arrest on foot, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, theft of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is out on a $10,000 bond.

