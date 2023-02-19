Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Update: Police looking for 3 suspects possibly involved in Live Lounge shooting

Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)
Suspects (3rd suspect believed to be injured)(Memphis Police Department)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Police Department are looking for 3 suspects for their possible involvement in the Live Lounge shooting that happened overnight.

The third person of interest may have been injured during this incident and needs medical attention.

This investigation is ongoing.

If anyone can identify any of these individuals, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Preston Hemphill
MPD releases former officer Hemphill’s personnel file
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Crime Scene
Man dead in Midtown shooting

Latest News

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Crash in Panola County county causes temporary closure of interstate
Memphis Police Department
MPD: Multiple victims in critical condition and one dead after double shooting in Whitehaven
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 19, 2023
Many gather for the unveiling ceremony of the newest mural dedictaed to Tyre Nichols at Steve...
North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols