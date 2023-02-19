Toy Truck Drive
Two suspects wanted in Tunica shooting, deputies say

Two suspects are suspected in Tunica shooting
Two suspects are suspected in Tunica shooting(Tunica Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WMC) - Two men are wanted in a shooting that happened on Saturday in Tunica, Mississippi, according to Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

On February 18, Tunica County officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Kirby Road and Arkabutla Dam Road.

According to deputies, Korea McKay, a Tunica County resident, was seen shooting the victim before fleeing the scene in a brown pickup truck.

One witness also reported seeing a second person who has been identified as Jeffrey Pickett in the pickup truck’s passenger seat alongside McKay.

Upon the officers’ arrival, the victim was identified as a male that suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Once examined by the Tunica County Coroner, the victim was pronounced dead.

If you have any information pertaining to this incident, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at 662-910-0400.

The alleged vehicle that the suspect, McKay, fled the scene in, reports say
The alleged vehicle that the suspect, McKay, fled the scene in, reports say(Tunica Police Department)

