Temperatures will continue to warm up & tracking rain and storms Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We made it into the 60s for most areas and a continued southerly flow will allow temperatures to continue to warm each day until we reach the the mid 70s midweek. In the meantime, clouds will persist over the next few days but the pattern will stay dry through Monday afternoon. A few passing showers possible late Monday and Tuesday but our greatest threat of rain and storms will arrive on Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Southwest wind at 15 to 20 MPH and lows in the low to mid 50s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy, windy, and warmer with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a passing shower, lows in the lower 50s and a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature more clouds and chances of showers both days. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s both days.

