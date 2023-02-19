SCSO takes critical look at how officers are trained following the murder of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the national spotlight on the Memphis Police Department, following the murder of Tyre Nichols, other local agencies like the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office are taking a hard look at their own policies.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner says he felt disappointed and angry after learning two of his deputies were on the scene following the beating, that led to the death of Tyre Nichols.

“I was very upset, I was very hurt that we were there―because as far as I was concerned, and as far as I knew―there was no reason for us to be there,” he said.

Sheriff Bonner says the deputies should not have been on the scene, nor did they follow protocol.

He tells Action News 5, the deputy’s supervisors, nor a dispatcher knew where they were at the time.

“They were there 29 seconds before EMT arrived and started to look at Mr. Nichols, and so, this is going to be a training issue for us,” he said.

Sheriff Bonner says, his deputies’ actions will have his department taking a more critical look at how officers are trained.

“We’re going to look at it from every aspect. Supervisor, leadership, officers―the Nichols video will be a part of our training this year coming up,” he said.

Bonner says he’s never witnessed anything like what he saw in the Nichols’ video, but it’s going to be a teaching tool for years to come.

“When you talk to these officers, especially the younger officers, you know just follow your policy and procedure.”

Sheriff Bonner also tells Action News 5, the state requires 488 hours of training for new recruits, he says his department requires just over double that, at 1000 hours

