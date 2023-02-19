Toy Truck Drive
President Joe Biden urges gun reform after deadly shooting spree in Tate County that killed 6 people

By Walter Murphy
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARKABUTLA, Miss (WMC) - President Joe Biden urges Congress to act on gun reform after a deadly shooting spree in Tate County.

The statement, released Friday, reads:

Residents in Arkabutla want answers on what led 52-year-old Richard Crum to go on the shooting spree that killed six people on Friday.

According to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance, the six victims are Chris Eugene Boyce, Debra McNally Crum, Lynda Faye McCain, George Austin McCain, Charles Howard Manuel and John Harold Rorie. Crum is currently being held without bond on first-degree murder, with additional charges pending.

“This is a good community and it’s the first time we’ve had anything like this happen,” Connie Hudson told Action News 5 on Saturday. “The public needs to know what caused this to happen.”

Action News 5 reached out to the Tate County Sheriff’s Office to ask if they’ve determined a motive. They told our newsroom the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s unnerving that this would happen in a place you pass every single day,” said Jonathan Hudson.

