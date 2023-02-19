Toy Truck Drive
Our warming trend continues and weather pattern will be more active this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A continued southerly flow will allow temperatures to continue to warm each day until we reach the into the 70s again by mid-week. The pattern will remain dry for a couple more days with the next chance of rain and thunderstorms moving in by Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, windy, and warmer with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with highs in the lower 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 50s and a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the lower 50s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

