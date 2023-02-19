MPD: Multiple victims in critical condition and one dead after double shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting overnight that left multiple victims in critical condition and one man dead.

MPD responded to a shooting at Live Lounge located on1482 East Shelby Drive, at 12:43 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, two victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

While on that scene, officers received information of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on scene, and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

With both scenes included, which police believe to be connected, there are 11 victims total.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

