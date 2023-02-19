Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD: Multiple victims in critical condition and one dead after double shooting in Whitehaven

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a double shooting overnight that left multiple victims in critical condition and one man dead.

MPD responded to a shooting at Live Lounge located on1482 East Shelby Drive, at 12:43 a.m.

Police say when they arrived, two victims were located and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

While on that scene, officers received information of another shooting at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive.

When officers arrived, a man was pronounced dead on scene, and three other victims were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

With both scenes included, which police believe to be connected, there are 11 victims total.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Preston Hemphill
MPD releases former officer Hemphill’s personnel file
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty

Latest News

ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 19, 2023
Many gather for the unveiling ceremony of the newest mural dedictaed to Tyre Nichols at Steve...
North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols
North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols
North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols
Rain will return next week along with a big warm up
Sagay's Saturday night First Alert Forecast 2/18/23