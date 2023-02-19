Toy Truck Drive
Krewe of Gemini holds 54th annual Mardi Gras parade

By Kelli Cook and Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Krewe of Gemini put on a big party in Gulfport for the 54th annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday.

King Jupiter Walt Hack and Queen Lena Marsha Hack reigned over the parade with the theme “Gift of the Gods.”

Revelers lined the parade route to catch some prizes from the 58 units and it didn’t hurt that the weather was beautiful.

The Krewe of Gemini and the City of Gulfport went all out for the day parade after dropping the night parade on Fat Tuesday.

The Gemini Parade is all a part of the Mardi Gras celebrations.

Celebrating Mardi Gras in the U.S. dates back to the 18th century.

