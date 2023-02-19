First Alert to a possible record high temperature and widespread rain this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our warmest day of the year so far in 2023 in Memphis was January 1st at 74 degrees.

That may be exceeded and a new record high may be tied/set for Wednesday (February 22).

The record high temperature for February 22 is 76 degrees previously set in 2017.

In addition to above-average temperatures, the week will be more active with showers, especially on Wednesday.

5 Day Precip chance, Feb 19-23, 2023 (WMC)

Due to the unseasonably warm air that will be in place, a few strong to severe storms could be possible Wednesday as a cold front moves through the region.

While there is still high uncertainty as to exact timing, strength and impacts this far out we will be keeping a close eye on this system.

More details will begin to take shape in the coming days.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023 (WMC)

Thursday looks to be another warm day with similiar temperatures to Wednesday as the cold air behind this system lags. A few showers will still be possible.

Friday, the cooler air finally arrives but will be short lived as temperaturs will quickly rebound to near 70 by Saturday.

7 Day Forecast as of 7 AM CT Sunday, Feb 19, 2023 (WMC)

