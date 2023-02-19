Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Crash in Panola County county causes temporary closure of interstate

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)(WMC)
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that caused a vehicle to fall into a river.

MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 in Panola County near Batesville on Feb. 18 at 3:40 p.m.

Police say that an unknown vehicle going north on Interstate 55 collided with a bridge and fell into the Tallahatchie River. Rescue efforts were suspended that evening until 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

As a result of this recovery effort, Interstate 55 will be blocked beginning at 9 a.m. for an undetermined amount of time, according the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The southbound traffic in the area of mile-marker 252 (Sardis Exit) will be diverted to US-51.  

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag
Preston Hemphill
MPD releases former officer Hemphill’s personnel file
Authorities say customers acted quickly when a man walked into a bar armed with a gun.
Customers take down man entering bar with shotgun, sheriff’s office says
Police arrested 33-year-old Eddie Louis Smith and charged him with one count of aggravated...
Police: Burger King employee shoots customer, self in drive-thru in Mississippi
Mary K. Brown, 38, faces nearly 100 years in prison if convicted of all three felony charges.
Nurse accused of cutting off dying patient’s foot without permission pleads not guilty

Latest News

Memphis Police Department
MPD: Multiple victims in critical condition and one dead after double shooting in Whitehaven
ET
Sunday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 19, 2023
Many gather for the unveiling ceremony of the newest mural dedictaed to Tyre Nichols at Steve...
North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols
North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols
North Memphis lounge home to newest mural that honors Tyre Nichols