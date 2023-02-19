Crash in Panola County county causes temporary closure of interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that caused a vehicle to fall into a river.

MHP responded to a crash on Interstate 55 in Panola County near Batesville on Feb. 18 at 3:40 p.m.

Police say that an unknown vehicle going north on Interstate 55 collided with a bridge and fell into the Tallahatchie River. Rescue efforts were suspended that evening until 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

As a result of this recovery effort, Interstate 55 will be blocked beginning at 9 a.m. for an undetermined amount of time, according the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The southbound traffic in the area of mile-marker 252 (Sardis Exit) will be diverted to US-51.

The crash remains under investigation by the MHP.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.