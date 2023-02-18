Warming temperatures & rain chances rising next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We felt warmer temperatures today and a continued southerly flow will allow temperatures to continue to warm each day until we reach the into the 70s again by the middle of next week. Clouds will increase tonight before we some clearing overnight and a good bit of clouds will linger into Sunday. The pattern will remain dry for the next few days with the next chance of rain and thunderstorms moving in by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with s South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 40.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, windy, and warmer with a South wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting along with highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 50s and a South wind at 10 to 15 MPH and lows in the lower 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the lower 70s, and lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing late in the day and evening along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a passing shower possible along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low to mid 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the mid 50s.

