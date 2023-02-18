Toy Truck Drive
NYC police cruiser kills pedestrian in multivehicle accident

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.
The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City police cruiser struck and killed a 52-year-old woman in a multivehicle accident while responding to an emergency call, police said.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.

Officials said the police SUV had its emergency lights on and was about to pass a car on the left when the car turned in front of the cruiser. The cruiser hit the car. The force of the collision sent the cruiser toward a sidewalk, where it hit a pedestrian who was standing in a bike lane just off the corner, police said. The cruiser then hit an unoccupied car.

The woman, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at a hospital. Four officers in the SUV were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. The driver of the car that turned in front of the cruiser was not hurt.

Police said the cruiser was responding to an emergency call by another officer who requested help.

Authorities said Saturday that they were still investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

