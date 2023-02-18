National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes moved through McNairy, Tippah counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) in Memphis sent survey crews to assess the storm damage sustained in last week’s severe weather.

In their completed report, the NWS says damaging wind and a few tornadoes resulted in damage across portions of West Tennessee and north Mississippi during the afternoon hours on Thursday, February 16.

In Tippah County, Mississippi, an EF-2 tornado moved through with peak winds of 125 mph. The twister was on the ground for 11.07 miles. One person was injured.

The first damage was observed to an area of trees east of Gravestown and just south of Highway 4 West.

The tornado quickly intensified and increased in size as it moved east-northeast, approaching the Highway.

Two high-tension electrical transmission towers were buckled by the tornado with a third suffering lesser damage.

At least 6 wood utility poles were downed along Highway 4 West with significant damage occurring to a grove of hardwood trees.

The tornado caused damage to several homes in the Stubbs Hill area west of Ripley.

Numerous trees were damaged and roof damage was observed to most of these homes.

One home did suffer more significant structural damage when the garage door failed and the resulting wind load caused the ceiling to collapse.

Further tree damage was observed as the tornado moved northeast near the intersection of County Road 422 and County Road 427 with minor damage to a couple of mobile homes.

Damage was more intermittent as the storm moved across northwest Ripley, but became more widespread as the tornado crossed Highway 15, damaging a gas station and small retail store.

Additional tree damage and sporadic damage to homes was observed northeast of Ripley as the tornado moved across Pocahontas Road and County Road 549, where one injury was reported.

Farther northeast along County Road 500, a few utility poles were downed.

The last damage to trees was found along County Road 500 near the intersection with County Road 200.

Additionally, a second tornado moved through McNairy County, Tennessee that Thursday.

According to the NWS, the first identifiable damage from this tornado began on Friendship Road north northwest of Ramer.

A detached metal and wood garage at this location was destroyed with numerous hardwood and softwood trees uprooted and snapped on the property.

The tornado moved to the northeast and caused damage to a property on Teague Lane.

Another large garage made of metal and wood was destroyed.

A single family residence on this property sustained significant loss of roof material.

The tornado moved eastward along Feddie Davis Road and caused additional hardwood and softwood tree damage.

The tornado likely dissipated in a wooded area west of Highway 45. The NWS notes this data is preliminary and subject to revision if additional information is received.

